Help the California Nutrition Center Meet its Goal





The California, Missouri Nutrition Center is having a fundraiser where we will have all donations matched, up to $30,000, before June 30. The Center is now operating independently, and all donations will be used to support only the California Nutrition Center. Please help us to continue to be able to offer a delicious meal, Monday through Friday, for the price of $5.00 for people 60 and above. People under 60 pay only $7.00. This includes an entree, vegetable / salad side dish, soup, drink, and dessert. All ages are welcome. Our cooks make real people-pleasing meals.

If you come to the Center, not only can you get a good meal, but you can play cards, play pool, work a puzzle, or just socialize with friends and neighbors. We also have a re-sale shop that is very popular.

Please help us in our fundraising efforts. Every amount helps -- large and small. Thank you so much.