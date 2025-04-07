Help the California Nutrition Center Meet its Goal

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $100
The California, Missouri Nutrition Center is having a fundraiser where we will have all donations matched, up to $30,000, before June 30. The Center is now operating independently, and all donations will be used to support only the California Nutrition Center. Please help us to continue to be able to offer a delicious meal, Monday through Friday, for the price of $5.00 for people 60 and above. People under 60 pay only $7.00. This includes an entree, vegetable / salad side dish, soup, drink, and dessert. All ages are welcome. Our cooks make real people-pleasing meals.
If you come to the Center, not only can you get a good meal, but you can play cards, play pool, work a puzzle, or just socialize with friends and neighbors. We also have a re-sale shop that is very popular.
Please help us in our fundraising efforts. Every amount helps -- large and small. Thank you so much.
So thankful for all the volunteers that keep the center going. This is a place that offers friendship in addition to a hot meal.
April 7th, 2025
Friends of the Nutrition Center --
I thought I would update you on where we are in our fundraising efforts, for the Matching Funds offer, up to $30,000. To date, we have received $2,600 in donations. This is a great start, and we appreciate everyone who has given. We still have a long way to go, to make the most of this generous offer.. Please consider making a tax deductible donation. Thank you so much.
