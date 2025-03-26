Help Flora

I didn’t even know a cat could break her jaw in half. Never a dull moment with Flora! Born a stray, she was caught and brought into our home in 2016, very pregnant with five sons; two of which still live with us. She’s a beautiful, spunky, free-spirited cat, but when she slipped out of the house back in July of 2024 we assumed we’d catch her in no time. Traps were set, and set again. Signs were posted throughout our neighborhood. Neighbors were so kind and quick to tell us of any sightings, but weeks turned into months, and we started to think Momma wasn’t coming back.



Then, almost exactly six months later, there she was outside our house. She looked broken, hurt, and hungry. By the grace of God she got close enough for me to grab her, and I didn’t let go. I brought her safely inside.



A vet visit first thing in the morning lead to emergency surgery in the afternoon, and a $2,500 bill. Her jaw was snapped right down the middle, and her left canine tooth and 2 other smaller teeth were gone. The vet said she was hit by something very hard, going very fast.



Only Flora knows what happened… and she’s not talking. We’re so happy to have her back safe and on the path to recovery, but, needless to say, the vet bill came as a shock to us and our family budget. This is where we humbly ask for your help.



May God bless you for your generosity, and many thanks from Flora and our family!



"... Amen I say to you, as long as you did it to one of these my least brethren, you did it to me."

Matthew 25:40





