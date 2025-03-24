Audreys Mission Trip to England

This summer, Audrey will have the incredible opportunity to participate in a mission trip to England with her church youth group. During this transformative trip, the team will share the Gospel, lead sports camps, and partner with local churches on community projects, all while building lasting relationships with high school students in the area.

The mission is to engage youth through dynamic outreach, inspire their faith journey, and experience the power of sharing hope through athletic fellowship and service. They will also support church-led initiatives and connect with the local community through sports ministry programs and evangelism.



As Audrey prepares for this mission, she is raising funds to cover travel and ministry expenses. Would you consider supporting her trip with a financial donation? Your generosity will directly impact the lives of the students they will serve and help fulfill the mission to share Jesus and build lasting relationships.



Thank you for considering supporting Audrey on this incredible journey. Your prayers and financial support would mean so much!









