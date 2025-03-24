Dana Worthington Homegoing

Our beloved Dana Worthington, son of Kimmy and Eugene Worthington, and Grandson of Pastor Maxine and Elder Errol Wiley passed on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Dana was such a loving and caring person with his big, beautiful smile, who was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

The family are all devastated by Dana's loss. As friends, family and loved ones, offer their support, we would like to provide an option to anyone who would like to send donations to the family to help with funeral expenses. Final arrangements are in the works, and we will have an update this week. These contributions will go directly toward the arrangements being made, and any support is appreciated.

Thank you for your prayers, kindness and support.

The Family