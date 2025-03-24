Support Missions Trip to Sweden and Finland

Support Amber's 2025 Mission Trip to Sweden and Finland

I am so grateful for your prayerful generosity once again in considering helping me travel to be the hands and feet of Jesus, teaching, and equipping others to set the captives free in Jesus Name!



The ministry I volunteer with, Restoring Lives International (RLI), has been a forerunner in ministering, teaching, and training Believers for 20 years. RLI has ministered to over 12,000 people. Lives have been restored, and the people are being whom God made them to be! My life was completely changed in 2004 after my first ministry event with them. I was called to join the ministry and serve from May 2005 to April 2013. After serving the Kingdom in other ways I returned in 2023 as God was opening new locations in Sweden and again Finland to the needed ministry of Restoring Lives International. RLI is a small ministry with a few staff and a volunteer team. Everything that comes in annually goes right back out to cover ministry events to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Because of this, those traveling to serve individually are raising funds to cover our own expenses. The ministry’s operations budget currently does not include funds to cover volunteer team members’ trips. (For more info on RLI go here https://www.restoringlivesinternational.com/what-is-rli/ )



My relationships with the people from Stockholm and Helsinki who flew here to Ohio last year for RLI conferences was furthered when I went to Sweden and Finland in September. The ministry in September 2024 was phenomenal!!! Over the three events there were so many new people delivered, healed and set free. I saw miracles of heart, mind, and to people’s physical bodies done through us through the power of God’s never ending, never changing LOVE. At one meeting it was so tangible that we had to not go on but sit in silence as it was very apparent that Holy Spirit was moving in the room individually to each person meeting their needs in a way that our words could never do. But we showed up and so did HE. Powerful life changes in each location that we still get information about what God did and how the people’s lives are different and continue to be!!!!



Once again time has been opened for me now to go on this mission but this time it is really at the last minute. Last September the job I had fell through. Currently, the project I have been on is ending by April 4. I again believe He is doing His will His way in giving me opportunity to go and serve. The communication has been different, but I feel excitement and peace through prayer with trusted intercessors and confirmations. Jehovah Sneaky is full of surprises and can change things in a day! I will leave for Stockholm on April 8th and must be funded!

This is where you come in. I cannot go without you. I am reaching out to you who understand the call, knowing that if the Lord tells you to sow seed here for a great harvest you will. The travel and accommodation costs will be higher this time because the three conferences at which I will be serving are not centrally located as they were last time so it will require more travel and accommodation expenses. I am looking to raise $4300 estimated to cover the trip. As of 9pm 3/25 over half has come from other sources so amount is changed to $1700 on this platform. PRAISE THE LORD!!! I know the Lord intends to bring these funds through His people who cannot go but want to partner with Him in doing His service by sending me. Giving accepted from inside and outside the USA. (NOTE: If giving from outside the USA there are fees on GiveSendGo. 2.7% + $0.30 per donation +1% on top of that + whatever exchange fees. If you would be so kind as to cover these in your donation it be most appreciated. This platform seems to be the most straightforward on this. There is a small fee for giving inside the USA. I get 100% of the funds otherwise.)



THIS TRIP’S ITINERARY



As a result of the outstanding connections RLI made in September with pastors from all over Sweden and a minister in Helsinki, we will be ministering in these new locations:

April 9-13, 2025, Svedjeholmskyrkan Folkparksgatan 3, 891 62 Örnsköldsvik, Sweden (North of Stockholm) Pastor Thomas Nordberg

Fly in from USA. Room provided but will need to cover food and transportation to and from the room to the church.

April 14 or 15 to 21 or 22 Stayover in Stockholm connecting with locals to do practical and personal ministry.

Travel by train into Stockholm to accommodation. Hoping to book an inexpensive hostel. Also, I will need to cover food and local transportation by SL transit system. This is a fantastic train, bus and water taxis on one system.

April 23 - 27, 2025 Guds Kraft (“Power of God”) Djurgårdsgatan 7, 576 31 Sävsjö, Sweden (South of Stockholm) Pastor Peo Svensson https://gudskraft.se/

Travel by train to location then to accommodation. A host home has been requested f, but we have not heard if that is going to happen. Will need to plan to pay for accommodation and food at this time estimated $120 on the low end/day. Not sure of transportation to and from accommodation to church. May be on foot.

April 30 - May 4, 2025, Paula Vilkama - Alberga Mansion - https://www.ekyl.fi/alberga Alberga Manor is located at Sokerilinnantie 7, 02600 Espoo, in the middle of Leppävaara. Espoo, Finland

Train from Savsjo to ARN airport and fly to Helsinki. Picked up by Paula and taken to the host home. Daily transportation possible provided. Transportation provided to HEL airport on April 6 or 7 to fly back to CVG.



I am so looking forward to being a blessing and serving during our trip!!!! The people there are so hungry for freedom and an encounter with the Holy Spirit! The team members who have gone to Sweden before reported that they saw the same experiences we do here in the USA. It was the most beautiful confirmation of the Lord's presence. They were encountering the Lord, being healed and set free while they were being trained to bring freedom to others on the mission field! They say they cannot express the impact this has had on their lives. I am so blessed! The Lord is calling me to go with them again to serve and witness what The Lord will do!



FULL DISCLOSURE

Your donation to help cover my personal travel and expenses is the lowest best estimate for this RLI missions trip and will cover my travel, lodgings, and food during this ministry trip. If there is anything left over it will be used for and/or held in account for ministry trips only. When on the trip this past September, once there God provided for me to find ways to do things for less. Hurricane Helene happened when I was in Scandinavia, and these savings availed me of being able to go on two trips to TN and NC upon my return to help those affected by it. I did not know that was going to happen when I was fundraising, but God did and ended up providing in advance for me to serve there, since I have trained in chaplaincy and disaster response. He will use all our talents, even when we do not expect it.

For example, on this trip, I will have to purchase phone service since WIFI is not available on trains while I am traveling and there are still some details to be worked out about traveling with the others on the trip. As of now it looks like I will be traveling solo for much of the time, and I do not want to be without a way to contact anyone at any time without having to try to find WIFI in an area where I have never been before. This is not like the mission trips where everything is meticulously planned out and you just show up. There are still details in flux that may cost more but I could not wait any longer to get something out to you. Thank you for your support and your kind consideration with the Lord as I feel I will be going toward a life of missions work. God bless you abundantly above all you can ask or think!



"And He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." - Mark 16:14

“You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven." - Matthew 5:14-16

"Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those with leprosy, cast out demons. Freely you receive, freely give." -Matthew 10:8

"Then He called His twelve disciples together and gave them power and authority over all demons, and to cure diseases. He sent them to preach the kingdom of God and to heal the sick." - Luke 9:1-2





