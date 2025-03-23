Arkansas Home Tornado Repair

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Lovoi
On March 15th of 2025, my home was hit by a E-4 tornado in Arkansas. I currently have no electricity or running water and all my food and freezer food is now gone. I had botulism in 2020 leaving me disabled. I am trying to repair all of this myself, after my husband passed away in September of a suddenly leaving me a widow. I have roof damage and 13 trees down in my yard alone. I don`t know what else to do but start this fund and pray. Thanks for your time and anything will help.
Sincerely,
Natalie Lovoi-Flowerdew
Praying you receive the help and funds you need to rebuild your home. With love from a follower of the Grady’s.
