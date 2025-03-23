The Right To Free Speech & Abuse of Court

On Oct 18th I was served with a complaint & injunction seeking to take away my right to free speech by Dog the Bounty Hunter & 10 other Plantiff's who have a free lawyer on their side, Joseph Lesniak. They bring this action in Pennsylvania on the back of a missing child out of Tennessee. Their claim is that they are a "private intelligence group" (despite NOT being licensed as such) and our commentary based around this public topic is preventing them from doing their services, but if you read their filing of over 300 pages you see nothing showing that, just them highlighting their hurt egos & a bunch of nonsensical ramblings not based in fact. They claim that myself & the other defendant who also happens to be located in PA where Joseph Lesniak can practice law , are a RICO organization because of our similar topics which points out their perceived fraud & a large majority of the overall audience following the story of the missing teenager seeing through their facade! Unfortunately despite being frivilous , it does cost money to fight. We did file a slapp in response, which points out that this filing is a " strategic lawsuit against public participation " but while waiting for a judges ruling they went and filed for an emergency gag order. The irony, I know.

Unfortunately this raises my need for financial assistance and I am desperately asking for your help to stand up against this legal harassment, intimidation, and attempt at financially draining me by a group of people who happen to have an attorney willing to participate in their abuse of the court system.