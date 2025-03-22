Supporting the Bowden Family

On the night of 03/21/2025 Dale and Terry Bowden faced any family's worst nightmare. They woke up to a housefire. This is after Dale faced a significant brain injury and brain surgery in January. Fortunately they were able to get everyone safely out of the home. Unfortunately the damage to the home is extensive and it is currently uninhabitable. They have also lost most of their belongings. They will be dependent on family for the foreseeable future. This fire has not only displaced Dale and Terry, but also Andy, Connor, and Elijah. Join us in supporting them as they rebuild. Even if you are unable to donate, please share. Anything will help.