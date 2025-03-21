Margi Daly for Mayor of Madison City Al Grassroots

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Margi Daly-Agnello
I never planned on running for Office . Having to watch where & how our City taxes are used & abused , I feel a calling to try & change it . I’m 60+ physically fit, not wealthy . This is a grassroots campaign any donation will help . We must take our Cities back . Reduce the revolving debt , Stop all appropriations to Global ties & other questionable non profits . They attempted to change our City government to a Totalitarian City Manager . My opponent lives off 4 non profit salaries , 3 for her & 1 husband . Please consider any donation .🇺🇸✝️🙏
I believe in YOU, Margi! Madison needs you as Mayor, to put a stop to some of the governmental insanity, to bring back common sense and some much needed fiscal restraint, and to stand up FOR the people when the city council is out of control. Best of Luck!!
March 24th, 2025
Margi Daly moved from the New York tri-state area 21 years ago. I embarked on a journey across the East Coast, visiting every place I had family ties to, in search of my retirement destination. Ultimately, I chose Madison, Alabama.
Born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island, I moved to New York City in the 1970s and later to New Jersey. My career spanned the medical field, starting as a medical secretary to a medical technician. I diligently pursued certifications, including Doppler studies and OSHA compliance. Additionally, as a teenager ventured into the restaurant business, working my way up from the bottom to the top. Throughout my career, I gained extensive experience in various management positions.
During my 20 years in New Jersey, I held two elected positions: City /County Commissioner and Alcohol Beverage Commission. In this role, I oversaw 535 liquor license openings and closings, adhering to state, city, and county laws. I also served on a panel of three individuals responsible for deciding penalties, amendments, and revocations.
I am versed in Robert’s Rules, decorum, policy, and procedures.
Over the years, I have attended numerous public meetings. However, during the current Council, I have noticed a decline in public speaking opportunities. Public hearings on significant developments no longer allow residents to provide comments. Furthermore, the entire public participation segment of meetings has been reduced to a mere three minutes.
I plan to restore integrity, public input, fiscal responsibility, along with the expertise of the City Hall Staff, we will create a community-centric City.
We should also examine school funding and explore alternative funding sources without resorting to tax increases. One possible approach is to redirect the current lodging and liquor taxes towards schools instead of sales or food taxes, which are scheduled to expire in 2027.
Another crucial aspect is the need for improved infrastructure. We must construct sidewalks connecting City East to West and North to South. As a frequent cyclist, I have observed many people struggling to navigate our City on foot, by bike, or electric skateboards.,etc… Upgrading our city to become more walkable is essential for the well-being of our residents.
I would continue to support attracting economic development while maintaining a strong sense of community and ensuring quality of life .
