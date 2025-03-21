Margi Daly for Mayor of Madison City Al Grassroots

I never planned on running for Office . Having to watch where & how our City taxes are used & abused , I feel a calling to try & change it . I’m 60+ physically fit, not wealthy . This is a grassroots campaign any donation will help . We must take our Cities back . Reduce the revolving debt , Stop all appropriations to Global ties & other questionable non profits . They attempted to change our City government to a Totalitarian City Manager . My opponent lives off 4 non profit salaries , 3 for her & 1 husband . Please consider any donation .🇺🇸✝️🙏