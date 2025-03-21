Help Ethan Finish School

Ethan, an international student from Nepal, came to the U.S. in December 2022 with just $2,000 and no family or other financial support. Since then, by God’s grace, he has worked tirelessly to provide for himself, holding two part-time jobs (one on-campus, one internship) that total 40 hours a week. Despite his efforts, his income barely covers rent, utilities, and food, leaving him without the necessary funds to pay for tuition—which he must do to remain in the U.S.

On top of this, his laptop just broke, making both work and school incrediby difficult. Without a replacement, his ability to work from home will be limited, affecting his ability to more effectively complete his work and coursework.



Who is Ethan?

Ethan is studying Middle East Studies and plans to pursue pre-law after next year. He is also attending seminary to be ordained as a pastor, dedicating his life to serving God and sharing the gospel. Since arriving in the U.S., he has ministered to countless people in multiple languages (he speaks 7!), launched Bridges International on his campus to reach international students for Christ, and is still the president of Bridges International on his campus. He also works at a refugee ministry, passionately serving those in need. If you met him, even for just a minute, you would see that he is incredibly hardworking, wise beyond his years, and deeply committed to his calling.

Ethan’s mission is to become a pastor and church planter in the Middle East, a lifelong prayer and calling. However, without immediate financial help, he may not be able to stay in the U.S. to complete his studies.

The Need

Ethan is seeking $10,000 to cover tuition for the remainder of the semester (which is due now), and a new laptop so he can continue working and studying. Any additional funds raised will go toward tuition for the summer and next semester. Every dollar will be used solely for his education and new laptop, ensuring he can stay on the path God has called him to.

Proverbs 19:17 reminds us:

“Whoever is kind to the needy lends to the LORD, and He will reward them for what they have done.”

Whether or not you are able to give financially, one of the greatest helps is also sharing this need with others! We are the hands and feet of Christ, and through your generosity and commitment to sharing this need, God can provide abundantly.

Thank you for considering this request. Your support—whether through giving, praying, and/or sharing—will make an eternal impact. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me or Ethan.

Contact Information

Lindsey Dorn

Lrdorn413@gmail.com

+1 (919) 534-5179

Ethan Khatiwada

1716 Kensington Rd

Toledo, OH 43607

aryankhatiwada3@gmail.com

+1 (209) 279-4251





With gratitude and hope,

Lindsey Dorn & Ethan Khatiwada



