Adoption Fund for the Schroeder Family

Nate and Elizabeth have the most loving and generous hearts and have been blessed to be given two children through adoption. Both of these children are clear signs of God's blessings on Nate and Elizabeth and gifts and blessings to all who have known them.

Nate and Elizabeth have heard God's call to expand their family once again through adoption. The process of private adoption requires a large amount of funds to cover all the paperwork and legal fees. Let's make sure this red tape does not hold up the process of uniting Nate and Elizabeth with their child.

Will you help us in raising money to make this possible for them? Our goal is to cover every fee and make sure that this adoption does not leave them in a financial bind. By alleviating the financial stress and strains associated with the process we can help to give them peace and let them focus solely on what is most important. This is not a recurring gift - this is a once in a lifetime gift - it will allow this beautiful child to grow up with a mother and a father who will love this child unconditionally. What greater gift could there be?

"Do you want to do something beautiful for God? There is a person who needs you. This is your chance." St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta