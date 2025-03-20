Michelle Belkot Legal Defense Fund

On Tuesday March 11, 2025, during a C TRAN board meeting Clark County Councilor Michelle Belkot intended to vote the wishes of her district's constituents that C TRAN revert to a 2022 position of opposing future ongoing support of Portland, Oregon's failing TriMet light rail system with a projected $2 BILLION extension into Clark County as part of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, and Tolling to pay for it.

The following day, March 13, 2025, 4 Clark County Councilors, Chair Sue Marshall, Glen Yung, Matt Little, and Wil Fuentes, voted to remove Councilor Belkot from the C TRAN board in what many legal experts consider to be an illegal action.(See attached article).

Councilor Belkot has pursued legal counsel and has been advised her case has strong merit and will likely set precedent when fully adjudicated. This will be a long, and expensive litigation.



The voters of Clark County have voted to reject light rail in Clark County on three separate occasions. At the March 18, 2025 Clark County Council meeting approximately 150 citizens were in attendance with several dozen offering public testimony. Easily 80% of those who spoke during the 2-1/2 hours of comment were there to support Michelle and oppose the actions of the other council members.

Evidence will prove this was and orchestrated hit job on Councilor Belkot.

https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/opinion/opinion-the-clark-county-charter-grants-the-power-to-appoint-not-to-revoke-council-member-board-appointments/

