WNC Reclamation

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $500
At ARK, we are dedicated to reducing human suffering by rebuilding, reclaiming, and restoring Appalachian towns and communities one town at a time.
ARK will partner and work with the community to help build resilience, dignity, and long-term well-being, bringing the community together and helping them reclaim their town as closely as possible to its former condition. Working with Town Managers, Fire Departments, Community Members, and local businesses, ARK will manage and direct the recovery of homes and businesses with a long-term goal of helping everyone become healthy, empowered, and safe.
God bless you and your Team and ARK organization for bringing those who are willing and able together to provide for those in need.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.