WNC Reclamation

At ARK, we are dedicated to reducing human suffering by rebuilding, reclaiming, and restoring Appalachian towns and communities one town at a time.

ARK will partner and work with the community to help build resilience, dignity, and long-term well-being, bringing the community together and helping them reclaim their town as closely as possible to its former condition. Working with Town Managers, Fire Departments, Community Members, and local businesses, ARK will manage and direct the recovery of homes and businesses with a long-term goal of helping everyone become healthy, empowered, and safe.