Support Claudia Lupsor's Family in a time of need

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Claudia Natalie (Dudlets) Lupsor, beloved Wife, Mother, Grand Lady, Sister, Sweetest Aunt and friend, who went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2025, at the age of 70. Claudia’s unexpected passing has left her family heartbroken here on earth, but comforted knowing she is safe and pain free in the arms of Jesus. They now face significant financial challenges as they navigate the difficult months ahead without her. What began as a slip and fall at work quickly led to complications that took her from us far too soon. Now, her family is navigating the aftermath of this loss, both emotionally and financially

Claudia was a Godly, compassionate, and selfless woman who dedicated her life to her family and her faith. She worked tirelessly, holding down two jobs to provide for her loved ones, including her husband, who is on disability, and her daughter Jenn, who also worked two jobs to support the household. Claudia’s love and devotion extended to her role as the Grand Lady and guardian to her grandson, Kenny Kyle, supporting him with unwavering dedication.

Claudia’s family is now in a position where the financial burden will fall on her second-oldest daughter, Jenn, who will be doing her best to keep the household running while grieving the loss of her mother. The family is seeking help to cover medical bills, living expenses, and to provide some stability as Jenn works to make ends meet and care for her family.

We humbly ask for your financial support during this time. Any contributions will go directly to helping Jenn and the family through these next few months as they adjust to life without Claudia’s presence. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask for your prayers and any other assistance you may be able to offer. Whether it’s emotional support, sharing the campaign with others, or simply surrounding the family in prayer, your kindness will make a difference.

Claudia was a woman who loved others deeply and always put their needs before her own. Now, as her family faces the weight of this loss, they need the support of their community. Your generosity will help them find peace and stability as they move forward in honor of her memory.

Claudia’s greatest desire was for everyone to know the love of Jesus Christ. As we mourn her loss, we also take comfort in knowing that she is now in the loving arms of her Savior.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and support.





My dearest Cousins, Natalie, Jenn, Amanda, Holli and Rachel, Uncle Alex, and husbands & grandbabies,

I don't know what else to say that others haven't yet shared with you. The love and time that we got with Claudia will always be kept alive in you, and in the generations to come. She was bigger and brighter then this world and anyone who had the opportunity to meet her knew it.

I hugged Aunt Claudia for the last time February 1st, 2025. She had come down to Windsor to surprise the family at my dads retirement party. I honestly had a very hard time keeping it under wraps. I repetitively asked my mother the week before about her side of the family that was coming, they were not on her list, but they were on mine. I was so happy for the short time we got that day, now looking back not knowing how special that memory would. This cannot be overlooked for the time we got with her and Jenn when the family made its way to Niagara Falls at the beginning of summer break 2024. I enjoyed a peace full car ride with Aunt Claudia and Jenn, to take the kiddos to see the falls for the first time, the fireworks, and a walk through the crazy little side of Clifton Hill. This trip provided the family with so many wonderful memories, and this week I have been clinging to them.

To all the Family and Friends, grieving and feeling helpless from afar, thank you for reaching out, thank you for the calls to this sweet family, the text messages, and sharing their condolences to make sure the family continues to know the love and impact Claudia had on everyone.

I know some of those sentiments you have herd were along the lines of; be strong, be brave, hold it together. This makes me view society as most, some still equate tears to weakness. I promise you my loved ones, your tears did not mean you are broken or in need of support. Its actually quite the opposite. Your tears flow because your love for your Mother, Wife, Grand Lady warrant them. They make you stronger. You are hurting because you were blessed with the sort of relationship you morn. You are brave, brave enough to let your heart, body, and soul grieve naturally.

I smile when I look back to the memories I have of Aunt Claudia, the good time shared with her and the family, and then the tears start to flow as the truth sets in again; we will not be making any new memories together.

It truly is a heavy hearted feeling that you are going through. Your heart is both full and fragile simultaneously. It's the pressure you feel as you try to recalibrate to a life without your loved one, and it hurts. But it is not broken. It is actually getting stronger. That is the last gift from your loved one- a stronger heart, with a better vision of what's truly important in life.

Romans 5, verses 3-5 have been on my heart, since the evening of March 6th, and they keep showing up for me while dealing with challenges in my own life these last few weeks.

"We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love."

As we navigate through this grief, I want you all to know that Claudia's love and light will never fade. Her legacy lives on in each of you—her children, grandchildren, and all of us who had the honor of knowing her. She was a beacon of kindness, strength, and unwavering faith, and I find comfort in knowing that her spirit continues to guide us, especially in these moments of sorrow.

While we will no longer have her here in physical form, I know that she’s watching over us, still guiding us with her love. She will always be a part of us—each laugh we share, every decision we make, and in the quiet moments when we need her most.

As we continue to grieve, let us also rejoice in the truth of God's promises. Claudia is at peace, embraced by the love of her Savior, and we will carry on with the strength and hope she instilled in us.

Sending love and prayers to each of you, and remembering Claudia with every beat of my heart. May God continue to comfort and strengthen us all as we move forward, and may we always keep her spirit alive through our love for one another.

With all my love,

Hilary