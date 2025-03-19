Campaign Image

Legal & Medical Fees

Until last year, my family was like a huge jigsaw puzzle jammed together all the wrong way. Then, one day, the Lord picked up our mess and shattered it onto the floor. A million pieces, everywhere. Humility - I prayed for this. Humility - the gift of truly seeing ...

Fast forward one year, and the children and I are rebuilding. 

I'm in school. 

In a few years I'll have an income; however, legal decisions affecting the children are being made now. 

Your gift will directly help the children:

  • Attorney for the children 
  • Court-ordered custody evaluation (10K)
  • Trauma healing/psychotherapy 
  • PTSD therapy 
  • Court fees 
  • Medical fees (Miriam's ears)
  • Means to get the children to doctors, forensic interviews (gasoline/vehicle expenses) 


If prayer is your gift, we thank you!!!

Your prayer and encouragement fuel us forward. 

Thanks for helping us as we pick up and put together these pieces.

You're helping my littles feel safe. 

💜Mary Denise 


"In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph."

- Bl. Mother Mary to the little children of Fatima

*I'm here, happy to answer any questions. 2.7% of every donation supports this wonderful platform. If you'd prefer your donation to be a little more direct, feel free to reach out : becominglsualexrn1984@gmail.com

