Thailand Missions Trip

Hey y’all!! I’m so excited to share an incredible opportunity God has given me and to invite you to be part of this journey. I will be going on my first missions trip this June!!

I will be joining a youth missions team traveling to Thailand to share the love of Christ and serve the local communities. Thailand is a beautiful country, but many people there have never heard the Gospel. Our team will be partnering with local churches and missionaries to share the hope of Jesus through evangelistic outreach, children’s programs, and service projects designed to meet practical needs.

This trip isn’t just about traveling to another part of the world—it’s about making an eternal impact. We will have the chance to build relationships, share our faith, and encourage believers in a place where less than 1% of the population knows Christ.

However, I cannot do this alone. A mission like this requires a team of people who are willing to support the work through prayer and financial giving.

How You Can Be Part of This Mission:

1. Prayer Support:

• Please pray for our team’s safety, unity, and effectiveness as we share the Gospel.

• Pray for the hearts of the people we’ll meet—that they would be open to hearing about Jesus.

• Pray that God would grow our faith and use this experience to shape our lives for His purposes.

2. Financial Support:

• The cost of the trip is $2500, which covers airfare, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses.

• I am trusting God to provide these funds and would be incredibly grateful if you would consider supporting me with a financial gift. No amount is too small—every gift helps!

If you would like to give, I will have a page linked below. Where you can give online.

Your prayers for the team and the Thai people would be so greatly appreciated! And any amount of financial support that you may choose to give will be greatly appreciated as well! Together, we can be part of what God is doing in Thailand—bringing hope, love, and the message of Jesus Christ to those who need it most.



Thank you for considering partnering with me on this mission. I am looking forward to sharing with you all everything that the Lord does on this trip when I return!

In Christ,

Mikayla Carusella