Supporting our Guatemala Missions Trip

Hey friends and family,

We have some exciting (and slightly nerve-wracking) news to share! This SATURDAY, Audrey and I have the incredible opportunity to go on a missions trip to Guatemala, and we are beyond excited.

We will be working with Casa Angelina, working service projects, sharing love, hope, and service in ways that truly matter.

But here’s the thing… We can’t do it alone.

The cost of travel, accommodations, and supplies adds up, and we are working hard to raise the funds to make this mission possible. We need to raise $4000 total for the both of us, and every single donation—big or small—gets us one step closer to serving in Guatemala.

If you feel led to support us, there are a few ways you can help:

🙏 Donate – Every dollar counts!

🙏 Pray for us – This journey is about more than just fundraising; we would love your prayers for safety, impact, and open hearts. And specifically for Audrey as she experiences her first missions trip and that the Holy Spirit would work MIGHTILY in her heart.

Thank you for believing in us and in this mission. We can’t wait to share this journey with you! ❤️

With love,

Holly and Audrey