Christa Cancer Battle

Fighting Again: Help Christa and the Mella family beat cancer

Cancer is a journey no one should have to walk alone, and unfortunately, after a brief remission, cancer has returned in my life. The financial burden of this new battle is overwhelming as we are still carrying medical bills and debt from my previous cancer treatment, and we reaching out to friends, family, and kind-hearted individuals to help me cover my medical expenses during this difficult time. I’m fighting with everything I’ve got, and with your support, I know I can continue to keep pushing forward.

In 2022, I was diagnosed with a rare type of Breast Cancer, and after a long and difficult treatment process, I was fortunate enough to go into remission. However, in This last week, I received the heartbreaking news that my cancer has returned and is more aggressive and faster growing than before. The road ahead is rough, but I am determined to fight with all my strength.

Unfortunately, cancer treatment comes with a hefty price tag. Even with insurance, there are numerous out-of-pocket expenses such as medications, specialized treatments, surgeries, and hospital stays. We've had family help, but this is too much, and right now, I need help.

The costs of my ongoing treatment have become more than we can manage. I am asking for your support to cover these expenses so I can focus on my health and recovery instead of worrying about mounting bills. Here’s a breakdown of where your generous donations will go:

- $50 will cover a single chemotherapy session.

- $150 will cover a single IV session.

- $500 will help with emergency treatments and medication prescriptions.

- $1,000 will help cover hospital stays, doctor visits, and tests.

- $2,500 will cover radiation or surgery costs.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a significant impact in helping me stay on top of my treatment and fight this battle.

How You Can Help:

1. Donate: Your contribution, big or small, will go directly toward covering medical bills and treatment costs. This platform does take a percentage and there are other options for dontions, Cashapp, Venmo, Paypal or Zelle, that data will be below with the donation link.

2. Share: If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with your network is invaluable. The more people who know, the closer we get to reaching our goal.

3. Offer Support: Your emotional support means the world to me. Words of encouragement, prayers, or even helping with day-to-day needs are all part of this journey.

Your support means more than I can put into words. With your help, I can continue receiving the treatment I need and focus on healing. I am so grateful to each and every one of you for being part of my support system during this time.

Donate Now

Cashapp $ChristaMella or $ocmella

Venmo @Christa-Mella1

Paypal christa.echo@gmail.com

Zelle christa.echo@gmail.com

I thank you all so much for reading this and any help you can give or share. As I know more ehat my upcoming treatment schedule will be, I will keep you all updated.



