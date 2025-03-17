Supporting my sister and me in Italy

My sister and I are embarking on a semester abroad in Italy, where our journey is not only focused on academics but also a pilgrimage to the Holy City of Rome. During our time here, we will have the opportunity to visit other sacred cities such as Padua, Florence, Sardinia for Holy Week and beyond. However, these pilgrimages and travels would not be possible without your support. We are reaching out for financial assistance to help make this incredible experience a reality.





In gratitude, we will be praying for your intentions during our time in these holy cities, asking for God's blessings on you and your loved ones.



