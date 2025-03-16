Support Nora legal funds for asylum seeker

No Borders Manchester is urgently raising money for our friend Nora, for her legal costs and basic necessities such as food.

Nora is a survivor of decades of trafficking and torture.

She is an asylum seeker but cannot access Legal Aid for everything required for her case. She urgently needs to raise £500 for specific legal services + £50 for basic necessities.

Because she is an asylum seeker, she has No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) meaning she has no access to financial or material support from the state. She has spent significant time sleeping rough in the UK. She was released from detention a few months ago with no support.





Our goal is £550 a month while Nora's asylum claim is being processed.

This will enable her to pay for urgently needed legal services now, as well as maintain regular access to trauma recovery services and basic necessities such as food & phone top up in the coming months.





WITH YOUR HELP, Nora can progress her asylum claim to exit a life in asylum limbo that condemns her to destitution and cycles of violence caused by the Home Office’s hostile environment policies.





Please share this fundraiser regularly and contribute when you can <3

Every contribution, any size helps! Thank you!