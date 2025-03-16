ANDREW'S APPEAL

Andrew is a father of 4 and a J6 ER. Andrew has some state charges that are holding him back from going home to his 4 children. PLEASE help us get Andrew's case appealed, so that he may go home and fight to see his children. He's a great father, brother, son, and friend. He's always wanted to help others, by becoming a firefighter and a CMA. I am his MOM, I STAND with my son. Unfortunately I'm disabled and limited to what I can do. Thankfully Andrew has had friends and other political parties supporting him while he's incarcerated . In October of 2025 , Andrew will be getting out. He will have legal battles, to see his children and to appeal his cases. Not only will he be facing this, he will have to have a place to live, vehicle, clothing, etc. Andrew is a kind person, protective, hard worker and all around good person Thank You. MAGA! God Bless America!