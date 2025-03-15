Help Omar and his family rebuild their house and c

Campaign Image

 EUR €25,000

 EUR €100

Campaign created by Omar Asaker‬‏

Campaign funds will be received by Yacine Zerdane

Hello Everyone ❤️


I am Omar from the Gaza Strip, I am 20 years old, I was a pharmacy student and I had a stable and beautiful life, I was like that before the war came!

My university was destroyed, and my family and I were displaced for more than a year. When I returned, I found my home completely destroyed😔💔


You can contribute to giving me hope and saving our lives from the hell that has befallen us, as every contribution will help me complete my studies and provide shelter for my family until our destroyed home is rebuilt🙏❤️❤️


You can contact me here


Alex
€ 100.00 EUR
1 hour ago

Peace be upon you, Omar.

