The Emergencies Act Civil Suit





On January 23, 2024, the Federal Court of Canada released its findings that the invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated the rights of Canadians by freezing bank accounts without cause or judicial process.

As a result, a group of 20 Canadians without hesitation have picked up the gauntlet on behalf of ALL Canadians to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

On February 14, 2024 the group of 20 plaintiffs proceeded with a claim against a number of involved defendants including the Prime Minister of Canada, various cabinet ministers, police officers, banks and others deemed to be involved. All defendants have been served notice and the plaintiffs are risking everything for ALL Canadians in restoring Justice. In turn our national support will send the strongest message to hold those involved accountable. Your donation provides the added financial bandwidth required to proceed against all those responsible.

If you feel that this is a message you can get behind, please consider donating to our historic legal battle so that we may send our national message without compromise that:

"I am Canadian, a free Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship God in my own way, free to stand for what I think is right, free to oppose what I believe is wrong and free to choose those who govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all other Canadians." John Diefenbaker



