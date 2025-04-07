Hazels Leg amputation

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $380
Campaign funds will be received by heather ball
Would anyone be willing to help Hazel with her amputation I am short ? I got her insurance but doesn't go into effect until May 1 Please 🥺 if I cannot get her the amputation, I have to put her down. God please help me 😭
Pray Hazel goes through this with flying colors!
Blessed Saint Francis intercede on behalf of precious Hazel. May you plead on her behalf to our Lord that she will receive the care she needs and be brought back home whole. God Bless Heather and Hazel!
I hope and pray your strong little fighter makes it.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.