Help Aja Boone Recover After Brain Surgery

Goal: $3,700

Beneficiary: Aja Boone





In September 2024, my husband Gary and I, along with our children, took a leap of faith and started our dream of homesteading. We sold our home, bought land, and began building our future from the ground up. It was an exciting, hopeful time for our family—one we had worked so hard to achieve, and had prayed over for years.





But behind the scenes, I was battling ongoing health issues that had been dismissed by doctors for years. It wasn’t until I found an incredible primary care provider that someone finally listened. In January 2025, she ordered an MRI that revealed a tumor growing on the nerve connecting my inner ear to my brain. That discovery set off a whirlwind of medical appointments, consultations, and ultimately, the difficult reality that I needed brain surgery.





The surgery is now behind me, but the road to recovery is just beginning. I am facing extensive follow-up appointments, therapy to regain mobility and abilities I have lost, and ongoing medical expenses. This unexpected journey has put a financial strain on our family, especially as our homesteading dreams are now on hold. Before we learned I needed surgery, we had already begun purchasing building materials for our first home on the land, but now I am unable to assist with daily tasks, let alone construction.





We know life is full of ups and downs, and while we trust that God is walking with us through this valley, we also recognize that we need help. If you are able to contribute, any amount would mean the world to our family. If you aren’t in a position to give, we would deeply appreciate you sharing our story.





Thank you for your prayers, kindness, and support. ❤️







