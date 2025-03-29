Supporting Robert Rice's Fight Cancer

As Robert’s sister, I offered to establish a GiveSendGo account on his behalf. His request was that it be set up ethically, honestly and with full transparency. So, out of love for my brother and Dottie, I want to do any and everything possible to help them and I know you will too. Please join me in these efforts to assist someone I dearly love. Your generosity, and your prayers, will make all the difference.

From Dottie: In December 2024, Robert was diagnosed with stage IV, high grade metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma of the liver – which metastasized from his colon.

Robert has undergone chemotherapy and will continue with immunotherapy starting in April 2025.

In addition to this, Robert has been applying alternative therapies and integrative medicine. We continue our research into other possible treatment options.

The doctors say there is no cure, only management. So far, the treatment has kept the cancer from multiplying or spreading – even causing the lesions to shrink.

Robert is still working fulltime – for now. But that is very challenging, and he won’t be able to work much longer. We anticipate this reality to hit before the end of the year. We expect this to necessitate more changes – which will bring their own additional challenges.

In our 37-year relationship, Robert and I have been in many difficult situations, and the Lord has helped us every time. We believe that Jesus is in the midst of this valley of deep darkness as well and will guide us through it – whatever that looks like.

A common response from our friends when we are struggling has been to offer help with whatever need. Sometimes it’s hard to know what to ask for help with, to be honest. But there are two major things we need help with.

PRAYER – We are praying that God would miraculously heal Robert, and that his life extended beyond any physician’s estimation or experience. Robert wants to spend whatever time he has left on this earth serving God, sharing the love of Christ, ministering to others, and spending quality time with his wife and kids, family and friends. And, whenever possible, to do so while riding his motorcycle!

FINANCES – Cancer is expensive. And insurance doesn’t cover anything unconventional or integrative. The bills are already mounting, and we are only a few months into this journey. We are humbly asking for help paying expenses for these ongoing and future treatments.

We know God Almighty is in this valley with us – unsurprised and unfazed by our current situation or anything in the future. We also know that we have family and friends who love us and want the best for us. Please don’t feel pressured to do anything - only if you feel led and have the ability to do so.

If you would like to reach out, please do. If you don’t know what to say – that’s ok... just say that. If you want to know the whole amazing story about how the Lord revealed Robert’s cancer – we’d love to tell you! Just text, email, or call Robert/Dottie. Robert is rarely on Facebook and doesn’t do Messenger, but you can direct message Dottie and She’ll help you connect.

While we are in a fiery furnace of affliction, we hold fast the confession of our faith, and we continue to hope in the Lord.

“I would have despaired unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the LORD In the land of the living.” Psalm 27:13