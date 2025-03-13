Sherry Lucas Dental Emergency

Campaign Image

Emergency dental surgery needed.

I am respectfully requesting donations for (medically necessary) emergency dental surgery, extractions and bone grafts due to severe infection.  The funds, which I do not have, are urgently needed now to proceed.  Your support will be used to get the urgent care I need.  I would be so grateful if you would be willing to help me. 

  • Interim partial denture (maxil) - $1,101.00
  • Infection control and PPE - $10.00
  • Patient office visit copay - $52.00
  • Bone replacement graft - $1,751.00
  • Extraction surgical (1) - $458.00
  • Infection control and PPE - $10.00
  • Extraction surgical (1) - $458.00
  • Bone replacement graft - $1,751.00
  • Patient office visit copay - $52.00
  • CT Capture/Interpretation - $525.00
  • Radiographic/surgical implant - $1,450.00
  • Surgical Implant/Endosteal (3) - $9,087.00
  • Bone replacement graft at time of implants - $1,108.00
  • Custom fabricated abutment (2)- $2,794.00
  • Abutment supported porcelain/cer crn (2) $6,498.00

Total cost:  $27,105

I have letters from both the Dental Surgeon and my Primary Care Doctor indicating that this is medically necessary.  


