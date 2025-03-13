Sherry Lucas Dental Emergency

Goal:
USD $27,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Sherry Lucas
Emergency dental surgery needed.
I am respectfully requesting donations for (medically necessary) emergency dental surgery, extractions and bone grafts due to severe infection. The funds, which I do not have, are urgently needed now to proceed. Your support will be used to get the urgent care I need. I would be so grateful if you would be willing to help me.
Total cost: $27,105
I have letters from both the Dental Surgeon and my Primary Care Doctor indicating that this is medically necessary.
