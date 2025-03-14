Support and unite the people of Maine

Too often we become blinded by what divides, instead of remembering just how much we need one another. We forget how much we have in common and sometimes even forget common sense along the way. Many of us long for the true harmony that a unified community brings. Every one of us is guilty of contributing to the mess we are in, and the time has come to call a truce, and to seek the common ties that bind.

It is with this aim in mind that "Shepherds of Maine" was formed by a small band of veterans and patriots with a common vision of unity. Shepherds of Maine will serve as a guide towards greener pastures, and as a staunch defender of the ties that bind. Above all, we aim to connect every organization working in Maine towards serving our community. With your financial support, we will build a platform to connect us all. With your support we will introduce classes on gardening, first aid, civics and more; and we will do so in the spirit of truth and respect for all of our neighbors. With your support we will gather at the Common-Sense Fair this September and stand together as we declare victory together for re-establishing freedom, the way Maine should be.





Many would agree that a house divided against itself cannot stand. The divisions we see in Maine have manifested in academia, politics, the media, and all too often among families, and friends.