Shukugawa Bible Church was founded by missionaries in 1970 and now is fully run by native believers and pastors. The church offers English-Speaking classes during the week to help minister to those who would not be interested in attending a church service; over 25% of members of the church were reached by the Gospel through these classes. Unfortunately, all of the college students in the church are graduating this year, so I will be working with the church to do outreach in the neighboring colleges. With Japan's aging population, the Japanese church needs a new generation of believers and pastors, so this is the primary ministry that the Church wants me to help with.

ne of my professors, a former bi-vocational missionary to Japan, recommended it, and I quickly fell in love with the Japanese language and culture. So I began to look at mission's

opportunities in Japan. A fellow engineer who had interned the previous year at Shukugawa recommended that I consider serving at Shukugawa Bible Church. I met with the Church online and felt that this is where God was calling me to spend this upcoming summer. I look forward to seeing how God uses this opportunity and to see if overseas missions is where I am being called to.