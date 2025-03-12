Valerie Lost Her Car in a Fire - Let’s Give Back to a Woman Who’s Given Everything







Some people don't just talk about change- they live it. Valerie is one of them.





For years, she has poured her heart, time, and resources into helping women & men escape abusive relationships, often putting herself last so others could have a chance at a new life. She’s been the safe place, the advocate, the relentless force behind so many success stories.





And now- she needs us.





A tragic accident caused Valerie’s car to catch fire, leaving her without the very thing she used to show up for others- her transportation. The same car that carried women & children to safety, to court hearings, to fresh starts - gone. And the timing couldn’t be more heartbreaking - it happened right around her birthday.





This is more than just replacing a vehicle. This is about showing up for the woman who has spent her life showing up for others. This is about gratitude. About giving back. About reminding her that she’s *not* alone.





Every dollar matters. Whether it’s $5, $50, or $500 - you can be part of the story where Valerie gets the support she has selflessly given to so many.





Let’s rally. Let’s do for her what she has done for *countless* women, men & children.





💖 Donate now & share. Let's make sure Valerie knows how deeply she is loved.












