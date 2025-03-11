Support For Abuse Victim

Dear Friends, We are reaching out to you on behalf of a Mom/Grandma in need! After seeking God and after much prayer, tears, and fasting, she has left an abusive relationship and is needing to start over. She left her house with no money, we would like to raise funds to help her get started with her needs and to pay for several months of rent to help her until she gets a job and can support herself. No amount is too small at this urgent time! We also ask that you stand with us as we pray for wisdom and understanding for her and speak Jesus over her life, and her children. And her husband, that the chains be broken that have hardened his heart and that he would turn to Jesus! At this time we cannot mention names to protect the victim. For this reason we are not sharing on social media and would appreciate if you feel led to share that it would be done privately. Thank you for understanding and caring? God bless you!