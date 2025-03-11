The Lucero Family

Friends and Family,

Last night, we tragically lost a friend, mentor, husband, father, and manager. Javier Lucero was our manager at Fed Ex and had a heart bigger than life. Since we took over the company a few months ago, Javier took Cole and I under his wing. He taught us everything and was so patient with what we did not know! He was always encouraging and good to his drivers.

Javier had gone to Mexico to help his Mother, who was having surgery, and died in his sleep the first night he was there. He leaves behind a grieving wife with three young children ages 12, 10, and 4. Javier had just turned 40. To tell you how loved he was, all 15 of his drivers were crying this morning and the whole terminal was silent.

Fed Ex does not offer their contractors benefits, and I know that it would greatly help his family to receive any donation towards the funeral and for their housing costs over the next few months. His family is in shock and we are all grieving this loss.