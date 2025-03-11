Support Daniel Allan Family

On March 8, 2025, we lost Daniel Allan, a man who lived his life with unshakable love for God, his wife Charyse, and their four incredible children: Josiah (15), Madey (13), Gwen (9), and Grace (7). Daniel was the heart of his family—a devoted husband, a great father, and an adventurer who found joy in the outdoors and any challenge life threw his way. His sudden passing has left Charyse and the kids reeling, facing not only the pain of losing him but also the immediate burden of funeral costs, car bills, and their mortgage.





We are Blair and Sherry, best friends of Daniel and Charyse, and starting this fundraiser to give Charyse and the kids some breathing room in the wake of this tragedy. We’re aiming to raise $50,000 to cover these pressing expenses and provide a couple months of support as they figure out how to move forward without Daniel’s presence and provision. Every dollar will go straight to Charyse to help ease the financial strain so she can focus on her family during this devastating time.





Whether you can give $1, $5 $10, $50, or more, your generosity will make a difference in the lives of Josiah, Madey, Gwen, and Grace as they navigate life without their dad. If you can’t donate, please share this page with others who might want to honor Daniel’s memory and lift up his family. Thank you for your compassion and support—it means the world to us all.