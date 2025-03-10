Support Ava on her Mission Trip to Costa Rica

I am excited to share that this summer, I have the incredible opportunity to serve on a mission trip to Costa Rica with my youth group at Mud Creek Baptist Church. We are going from July 8 - 17th, and will be working with Lamar and Joanna Salley, from GC2 Ministries. We will be running VBS’s in the schools for kids of various age groups and also doing outreach. As I prepare for this journey, I would love to ask for your prayers. Please pray for safe travels, for the hearts of those we will serve, and for our team to be a light for Christ in all we do. I am so grateful for any support in this way. If you feel led to support this mission financially, I would also be incredibly grateful. The total cost of my trip is $1,982 which covers airfare, meals, and lodging. Any contribution, big or small, would be a blessing, but more than anything, I appreciate your prayers and encouragement as I step out in faith. If you would like to give, donations can be made with the Give Send Go link. Thank you for being part of my journey, whether through prayer, encouragement, or support. I look forward to sharing how God moves through this experience when I return!

Love, Ava



