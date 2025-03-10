Rally for Kamilah A Warriors Fight Against Cancer

Fighting cancer once is a battle. Fighting it twice? It’s a war—and we refuse to let Kamilah fight alone.







Kamilah is more than just a survivor. She is a warrior, a devoted mother, and a soul that radiates love and light. But this fight isn’t just physical—it’s mental, emotional, and exhausting in ways most of us will never understand. We CANNOT let the weight of facing this battle again break her spirit. She needs us now more than ever.





We’re showing up to make sure Kamilah feels supported, uplifted, and unshakable in this journey. After every chemo session, she should have access to crucial Vitamin C treatments ($250 each) to keep her body strong. Her sweet son, Marcell Damascus (7), should not have to feel the weight of this battle—his world should still be filled with basketball, swimming, and the things that bring him joy. And with her recent relocation, Kamilah shouldn’t have to choose between financial stability and the doctors who know her case best—we’re making sure she can travel for her care without added stress.





This isn’t just about covering expenses. This is about ensuring Kamilah keeps the strength and peace of mind to fight. Cancer takes a toll in more ways than one, and we are here to lighten the load so she can focus on healing—not survival.





Kamilah has fought this battle before—and she won. But this time, let’s make sure she doesn’t have to carry the weight alone.





Donate today, share, and rally around Kamilah. We will NOT let cancer steal her joy, her peace, or her future. ❤️





#KamilahStrong #WarriorMode #WeWontLetHerFightAlone