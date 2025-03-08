Santo Domingo mission trip

Goal:
USD $2,300
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Brody Brooks
Hello all you beautiful people! My name is Brody and I have this wonderful opportunity to go on my first mission trip.
This mission trip is to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. I would be attending the trip with my church with a personal and group mindset of serving and assisting those who endlessly pour out in so many ways for their community.
Any support would be greatly appreciated.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.