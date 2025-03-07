Big Jim could use a little help

Big Jim has been a big presence in many people lives over alot of years. Jim is big, loud and seemingly cranky, but as we all know he would do anything for anybody and has heart of Gold.

Jim is a Veteran that served his country proud and with honor, in the US Army, in Desert Storm. He served for all that couldn't and pledged to give the ultimate sacrifice for his Country without question.

Big Jim has had alot of medical issues over the years, some more recent and due to his time served. This makes it hard for Jim with finding jobs that suit his physical requirements and handicaps (per say).

So Jim DoorDashes mostly and his car is vitally important to that job and to survive.

Jim's car has had a recent string of hard luck and some pretty costly. Jim is struggling hard, but the last thing he'd do is ask for help, but he's running out of options.

Sean and I watch over him cuz he's family and I'm hoping more feel the same way we do.

Whatever anyone can help with would be more appreciated by Jim than anyone really knows. He will never ask, so I am.

I know these are really hard times for alot of people, so any help would be Great! A kind word, maybe a text or a call telling Jim he's in your thoughts, would really really go a long way right now.

Big Jim is a friend, a special friend, a rare kind of person and all that know him understand, I just hope he truly knows that.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and SHARING this.......and God Bless