Teenstreet 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Wakiya Win Blindman

Hi My name is Wakiya Win Jordan Blindman, This year I have another amazing opportunity to attend this conference to engage with others who have a strong foundation in the lord and to be capable of going out into the world to share my story boldly. As well hearing other stories from those across the world. I would love if you would join me and help contribute in this exciting journey in my faith.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

