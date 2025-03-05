Protect Students and Free Speech in Arizona

My website was born in 2015 to protect children from the dangers of Planned Parenthood in schools, mainly focusing on Arizona. By researching, doing public records requests, and watching school board meetings and the Arizona Legislature, I compile information and write posts on how Planned Parenthood and others push sex and abortion on children. Planned Parenthood has added the gender transition business to its resume.

A local elementary school teacher recently did an interview on a podcast explaining how she has turned her classroom into a place for kids to discuss LGBTQ with her, and she has chosen to discuss this subject when she is supposed to be teaching academics. I wrote a post about the interview which can be read here, using audio from her podcast--her own voice and her own words.

The teacher is now suing four local citizens, including myself, the owner and writer of www.notinourschools.net. This teacher has a First Amendment right to participate in the podcast, which was available to the public, but she is trying to take away our First Amendment right to discuss her podcast, whether in print, social media, or public comment at school board meetings.

The case is slowly winding through the court system and legal fees are adding up. I have been able to cover attorney fees to this point, but the teacher has amended her complaint and is digging her heels in deeper.

I do not make a dime off my website, in fact it costs money to run it. There are no paywalls or advertisers, and all posts are accessible at no charge. A local coffee shop/drag queen venue is assisting the teacher with her legal fees. This is how desperate the other side is to steal children's innocence.

All families currently need prayer to navigate this culture. Those of us who are involved in the public square protecting kids also need prayer, especially our caring school board members, lawmakers, and others like us who are striviing to keep school districts transparent while reminding them to follow our excellent laws in place to protect Arizona children. After prayer, any donation is greatly appreciated to help offset legal costs.

If our free speech rights are taken away, everyone's free speech will be taken away, including those we don't agree with. The First Amendment applies to everyone whether we agree or disagree on issues.

Thank you very much for all your support.