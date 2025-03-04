Fund for Detransitioners' Lawsuits

Raised:
USD $126
Campaign funds will be received by Campbell Miller Payne, PLLC
Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.
Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.
Heard about you from Billboard Chris video. I'm a dad of 4 in the UK, 2 girls, 2 boys, and want to help end this harmful social contagion.
Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.
Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.