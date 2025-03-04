Campaign Image

Fund for Detransitioners' Lawsuits

 USD $126

We are the only firm in the country that exclusively represents detransitioners and other victims of radical gender ideology. Bringing these lawsuits is incredibly expensive. Your donations will help ensure that their cases can be brought and fully litigated. Please know that 100% of the funds donated here are allocated to the significant case expenses incurred by these detransitioners and other victims!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
2 months ago

Heard about you from Billboard Chris video. I'm a dad of 4 in the UK, 2 girls, 2 boys, and want to help end this harmful social contagion.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for the email. I will gladly use this platform going forward. Thank you.

