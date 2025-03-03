Penny Cancer Treatment Plan

Hi this is Tiffany Crystalyn’s Mom. Please consider helping her save her family dog! We all know vet bills for cancer are overwhelming. It takes a village in cases like this to help ease the burden of the mounting bills.

Penny has a treatable cancer with a cat scan to confirm margins and surgery to follow to remove her ear canal.



Penny was rescued by Crystalyn and her boys. She is loved and the sweetest girl. Any amount would be appreciated! Her current bill will be $10,000 and that does not include complications or post op care.