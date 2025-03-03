Veterans section cleaning for Eagle Scout Project

My name is Joseph O'Grady, and I am a Life Scout in Troop 96 from Sayreville, New Jersey, and I am working towards my Eagle Rank.

My Eagle Project is to clean and repair the veterans’ section of the Chestnut Hill Cemetary in East Brunswick, New Jersey, which is dedicated to veterans, ensuring that the final resting places of these brave individuals are treated with the respect and care they deserve. This cemetery section, which was once well-maintained, has fallen into disrepair over the years.

One of the soldiers buried there is a veteran of the US Civil War. There are also soldiers from other conflicts buried there.

The main aspects of this campaign are:

- Reparing the piping of the railing surrounding the section

- Cleaning the tombstones with a special cleaner that is also used in Arlington National Cemetery

- Repair the broken flagpole and replace the American flag