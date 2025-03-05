Supporting TfL Court Case

ACHES promotes, enhances and protects human and environmental wellbeing.

ACHES has become aware that harmful "Fusion" technology involving electromagnetic radiation has been installed by Transport for London (TfL). This technology is being used by TfL and the equipment supplier, Yunex, in the "London Living laboratory". Fusion technology is a combination of radar (a known carcinogen) and Lidar (in this case near infra red laser light) in conjunction with visible spectrum light equipment.

In an FOIA reply, TfL denied any knowledge of Fusion (despite the London Living laboratory) and stated that they do not use radar. Fusion, the London Living Laboratory and radar are referred to in the Yunex documentation.

People, either in cars or as pedestrians, when waiting at traffic lights, will be subjected to laser light from laser diodes (there are laser danger warnings inside the relevant equipment) and also to radar radiation. The near infra red laser light can cause cataracts (as detailed by an ICNIRP paper) and radar, as is well known by governments all over the world, can cause cancer. ICNIRP is a body relied in by national and local government.

The Laser Misuse Vehicles Act 2018 makes it an offence to point a laser beam at a vehicle and the Telecommunications Act 2003 sets out that a local authority cannot erect telecommunications equipment at a height greater than 3.0 M without formal prior public notification. No such notification has been seen, yet this equipment is mounted at a height greater than 3.0 M. The equipment contains a modem.

Initial court action has been commenced against the Information Office and TfL conjointly. The Information Office advises that the statements TfL made should be believed, yet the TfL statements made in reply to the FOIA are not congruent with the TfL supplier, Yunex`s, own documentation.

The next stage, via pre action protocol, is to initiate a judicial review under the Aarhus Convention on environmental grounds and including reference to the grounds detailed above. This action requires £10,000 under the Convention.

The reasons behind these cases should be fully aired in the public domain, as the public have a right to know. This precedent was set by judge Recorder Nolan in a 5G case and the equipment deployed by TfL is part of the 5G network in that it involves collimation of signal, telemetry and backhaul of data.

A court is the appropriate forum in which to present this information and the aim is, once the public are fully appraised, that this dangerous equipment is removed.



