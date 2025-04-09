Urgent need for Casey

Urgent need to help Casey (Savage) rebuild and heal.





For the past 2 years, Savage has had quite a tumultuous journey. From the

loss of her Father and best friend, then forced out of a job she loved that

became a place with no dignity and she didn't recognize any longer. Now,

she faces a long road of combatting an escalating compromised immune

system and failing health. With all of these events and changes, Savage

depleted her savings and is currently unable to work to build it back.

After Casey lost her father there were many unknowns. Everything rapidly

changed and the family tried to be as prepared as possible. From countless

hospital stays, to rehabilitation centers, multiple emergency flights via Life

Flight, things became expensive in an expedited fashion. Casey worked

tirelessly alongside her mother and Sister to keep it all together. Casey

never relented and made sure she kept her promise. A promise to look

after her mother and make sure she was taken care of. One of many

promises Casey made to her father. Beyond her father’s illness and

planning to return back to Pennsylvania it became a steep challenge to

juggle everything and still have the ability to execute that same plan.

Casey remained at her job to rebuild financially until on stable ground and

to help her mother do the same. In May of 2024 the hotel Casey worked for

came under new ownership. As a key manager the new owners promised

her many things including a raise she worked 90+ hour work weeks to

obtain. September of 2024 was when Casey was literally forced out and

planned to find a new job quickly. Unfortunately, her health had other plans.

Casey began to get sick at random in August of 2024. Sometimes

hospitalized, sometimes the common cold, pneumonia, or experiencing

severe flu like symptoms. By the end of September, Casey was sick more

and more often with little clue as to why. By November of 2024 Casey had

started to panic and seek answers from her primary physician, as well as

others which became difficult and expensive to do. Keeping her insurance

was a challenge with no job and she was barely making it by.

Casey's mobility started to get worse, extreme pains in her extremities, chronic

fevers of unknown origin, involuntary twitching, and hair/weight loss. Many

symptoms started to get worse as time went on, with unusual new ones

popping up as well.

December of 2024 Casey collapsed and was then taken for a multiple day

inpatient stay at a hospital here in South Jersey.

Many tests were conducted but the

doctors were puzzled. Fast forward to now, without a conclusive answer yet,

she has a team of doctors STILL trying to pinpoint what brought this on and

how to quell it.

Neurology, hematology, rheumatology, urology, and others have considered

Lupus, MS, POTS, RA or other auto immune disorders. The quandary is

finding which disorder is actually plaguing her and how to begin treatment. It

has been a struggle to say the least. Between the issue of being

unemployed, physically unable to work, ridiculous wait times on

appointments for specialists, and MRI scheduling this road has been an

extremely rough one. Each day we hope to get one day closer to getting her

well and back to where she once was.

Because the plan was to move back to PA months ago, Casey took on a

seasonal lease that ends May 1st, 2025. With where she is financially, she

faces no set place to go, no savings to rely on, and becomes even more

limited in finding a pathway forward. Given her health being so poor, it

does not help the situation in any manner.

The Goon Goal (friends of Casey and many she has helped) is to get her to

a place where she can comfortably rebuild, find a place to lay her head, and

heal. It is a struggle to keep everything aligned when bills have piled up.

Given the financial situation she runs the risk of losing her health insurance,

her vehicle and only means of transportation, her ability to keep a roof over her

and her mother's head, and also determining a true diagnosis with a

treatment/recovery plan. It’s been quite a rough road but the goal is to help her

get back up, find solid footing, and continue to rebuild and recover.

The situation is an urgent one and time is not exactly on our side. Savage

(Casey) has been there for many people and many communities. From

children's groups, to Veterans, to Hurricane Helene survivors and beyond!

Please consider joining us in helping our friend and hero get back on her feet

whether via prayer, share, or monetary donation. Every little bit helps!

Thank you and God Bless