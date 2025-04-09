Urgent need for Casey

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Casey Kaelin
Urgent need to help Casey (Savage) rebuild and heal.
For the past 2 years, Savage has had quite a tumultuous journey. From the
loss of her Father and best friend, then forced out of a job she loved that
became a place with no dignity and she didn't recognize any longer. Now,
she faces a long road of combatting an escalating compromised immune
system and failing health. With all of these events and changes, Savage
depleted her savings and is currently unable to work to build it back.
After Casey lost her father there were many unknowns. Everything rapidly
changed and the family tried to be as prepared as possible. From countless
hospital stays, to rehabilitation centers, multiple emergency flights via Life
Flight, things became expensive in an expedited fashion. Casey worked
tirelessly alongside her mother and Sister to keep it all together. Casey
never relented and made sure she kept her promise. A promise to look
after her mother and make sure she was taken care of. One of many
promises Casey made to her father. Beyond her father’s illness and
planning to return back to Pennsylvania it became a steep challenge to
juggle everything and still have the ability to execute that same plan.
Casey remained at her job to rebuild financially until on stable ground and
to help her mother do the same. In May of 2024 the hotel Casey worked for
came under new ownership. As a key manager the new owners promised
her many things including a raise she worked 90+ hour work weeks to
obtain. September of 2024 was when Casey was literally forced out and
planned to find a new job quickly. Unfortunately, her health had other plans.
Casey began to get sick at random in August of 2024. Sometimes
hospitalized, sometimes the common cold, pneumonia, or experiencing
severe flu like symptoms. By the end of September, Casey was sick more
and more often with little clue as to why. By November of 2024 Casey had
started to panic and seek answers from her primary physician, as well as
others which became difficult and expensive to do. Keeping her insurance
was a challenge with no job and she was barely making it by.
Casey's mobility started to get worse, extreme pains in her extremities, chronic
fevers of unknown origin, involuntary twitching, and hair/weight loss. Many
symptoms started to get worse as time went on, with unusual new ones
popping up as well.
December of 2024 Casey collapsed and was then taken for a multiple day
inpatient stay at a hospital here in South Jersey.
Many tests were conducted but the
doctors were puzzled. Fast forward to now, without a conclusive answer yet,
she has a team of doctors STILL trying to pinpoint what brought this on and
how to quell it.
Neurology, hematology, rheumatology, urology, and others have considered
Lupus, MS, POTS, RA or other auto immune disorders. The quandary is
finding which disorder is actually plaguing her and how to begin treatment. It
has been a struggle to say the least. Between the issue of being
unemployed, physically unable to work, ridiculous wait times on
appointments for specialists, and MRI scheduling this road has been an
extremely rough one. Each day we hope to get one day closer to getting her
well and back to where she once was.
Because the plan was to move back to PA months ago, Casey took on a
seasonal lease that ends May 1st, 2025. With where she is financially, she
faces no set place to go, no savings to rely on, and becomes even more
limited in finding a pathway forward. Given her health being so poor, it
does not help the situation in any manner.
The Goon Goal (friends of Casey and many she has helped) is to get her to
a place where she can comfortably rebuild, find a place to lay her head, and
heal. It is a struggle to keep everything aligned when bills have piled up.
Given the financial situation she runs the risk of losing her health insurance,
her vehicle and only means of transportation, her ability to keep a roof over her
and her mother's head, and also determining a true diagnosis with a
treatment/recovery plan. It’s been quite a rough road but the goal is to help her
get back up, find solid footing, and continue to rebuild and recover.
The situation is an urgent one and time is not exactly on our side. Savage
(Casey) has been there for many people and many communities. From
children's groups, to Veterans, to Hurricane Helene survivors and beyond!
Please consider joining us in helping our friend and hero get back on her feet
whether via prayer, share, or monetary donation. Every little bit helps!
Thank you and God Bless
I’m praying for you!
Good luck!
Hang in there sweet friend. Praying for you
Hope this helps
May the Lord God restore your health and give you peace. Your grieving hard. Big Big Hugs.
Love ya kid ….. 🤍
Love you, sweet girl. ❤️
