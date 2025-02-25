Supporting the Fitzgerald Family

Please remember Samuel and Tierra Fitzgerald, and their two daughters Ellie(4) and Sky(2) in prayer as they deal with a serious medical condition. Sam had a 3 hour surgery to remove a "larger than golf size" tumor from the back left side of his brain the evening of 2/25/25. Sam had been experiencing significant pain to his head/neck area for many weeks. After seeing a chiropractor with little relief, Tea brought him into ER where a scan revealed the tumor. We are praying it's benign and waiting for the results of the biopsy. The road to recovery is likely long, possibly many months, physical therapy will be needed to help with balance and dizziness, and Sam is unable to work at this time. Your prayers are needed and appreciated for the best outcome. Any financial support is greatly appreciated as well. We thank everyone who have called and sent messages with prayers and good thoughts. We trust that our Heavenly Father will continue to keep Sam and Tea and their family in his care.