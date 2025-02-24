Supporting James and Family

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $200
I set up this GiveSendGo for my friend James and his family. James lost his job and, while he’s looking for work, needs some assistance with bills and day-to-day expenses until he lands a new position.
He and his wife have a young son.
Anything you can contribute would be appreciated.
May God bless you!
