Grace ‘s medical

I am a 76 year old mother, grandmother. I have worked as a nurse for 30 years taking care of medically fragile infants/children.. An unexpected medical diagnosis came upon me that I have to have surgery and treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix Arizona. Severe central canal stenosis at C5/C6 secondary to large right sided disc osteophyte complex that impinges on the spinal cord. So therefore I need a neuro surgeon. l am retired and on Medicare and not sure if everything will be covered medically. During my time at Mayo Clinic when I am not an inpatient I will have to stay in an hotel. Doing outpatient rehabilitation/treatments my stay on a daily basis can add up very quickly. Any donations would help me to have this surgery, have a place to stay so I won’t become paralyzed. Anyone who can donate and your prayers I appreciate very much . Thank you, Grace