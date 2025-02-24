Gilliam’s Ireland 2025

Payton and I are so excited about an upcoming opportunity to travel to Ireland this summer, July 3-13, to serve at a teen camp alongside some of my dear friends, John & Emily. Each year, their church in Ireland puts on a student summer camp bringing in 30-40 middle school and high school students from their church and community to share the Gospel and the hope that we have in Christ. If you have known me long enough, you know that Ireland has a huge place in my heart and the people there have impacted me greatly the times that I have been there. I am so excited that Payton and I will both be able to go!

We ask that you please be in prayer for Payton and I as we begin to seek the Lord and prepare our hearts to go. Please also be praying for the students and families that will be impacted while we are there!

Would you, also, please prayerfully consider supporting us and the ministry financially?



