Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $1,200
My sweet 10 year old cat who is completely healthy swallowed string and now she needs surgery. I’m a single senior citizen, no family of my own. Her surgery is between $1,500.00 and $2,000.
Luv ya lady! And your kitty deserves this
Praying for Lazzy's 2nd life, miracle time!
I am so glad you are raising funds for your precious fur baby. I pray you will meet your goal and save your precious kitty's life!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.