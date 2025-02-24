Campaign Image

Lazzy’s 2nd Life

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Lazzy’s 2nd Life

My sweet 10 year old cat who is completely healthy swallowed string and now she needs surgery. I’m a single senior citizen, no family of my own.  Her surgery is between $1,500.00 and $2,000.  

Silver Creek girl
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Luv ya lady! And your kitty deserves this

JThomas
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Praying for Lazzy's 2nd life, miracle time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Mary L
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am so glad you are raising funds for your precious fur baby. I pray you will meet your goal and save your precious kitty's life!

