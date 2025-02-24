Harvest Community Church Building Fund

Harvest Community Church is a a small non-denominational church serving the rural community of north east Michigan. Our humble roots began in a pole barn in 2023, God has since blessed us with a building to worship in, however this is not our permanent placement, or not yet.

Our Mission: To lead people into a devoted restorative relationship with Jesus Christ through sound Biblical teachings and loving actions that glorify and magnify God.

Our Vision: To share the good news of Jesus Christ while unapologetically teaching God’s Word to Northeast Michigan and beyond. We want to be part of the story of changed lives for God while allowing the Holy Spirit to operate in and through us as good stewards of all that God gives.

Current Ministries & Outreach: Sunday Supper Free Community Meals, Operation Christmas Child, Digging Deeper Bible Study & Prayer Group, Early Risers Bible Class, Local Pregnancy Center & Elementary School Outreach, etc.

We are approaching fundraising prayerfully, as we have on everything we have done from the very start of this journey. We are asking that God help guide us and lead us in His direction, while leading us to our permanent home whether that be in our current building or another.

Thank you for your consideration and help supporting our mission to make a difference in this rural community.